Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard (RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($206.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €222.00 ($233.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €224.00 ($235.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €169.00 ($177.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €273.00 ($287.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €157.00 ($165.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RI stock traded down €0.80 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €196.85 ($207.21). 317,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €191.56 and its 200-day moving average is €198.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.