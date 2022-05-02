Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.60

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 5927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.