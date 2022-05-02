Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.51 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

