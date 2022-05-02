Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 40,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,955. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

