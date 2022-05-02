Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

