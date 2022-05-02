Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
