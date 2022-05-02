Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VKI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 134,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,010. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

