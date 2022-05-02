Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $234.31

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $234.31 and last traded at $235.54, with a volume of 55104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.30.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.41 and a 200-day moving average of $311.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

