Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $125,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,384,000 after acquiring an additional 391,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,912.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.58. 22,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,953. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

