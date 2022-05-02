Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Set at C$20.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.11 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last ninety days.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

