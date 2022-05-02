Internet Computer Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $158.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $13.06 or 0.00033802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00216748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039042 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 288% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00435064 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,451.45 or 1.87476991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,899,137 coins and its circulating supply is 225,638,345 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

