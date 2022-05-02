International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $130,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.