Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VIR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,503. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.