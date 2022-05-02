Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $10,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $13,686.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00.

Shares of TRUP traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. 980,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,458. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trupanion by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

