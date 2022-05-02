Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $73,485.60 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10.

HAYW stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

