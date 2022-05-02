Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $439,913.76 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 14,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $439,913.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $780,450.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $14,568.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

