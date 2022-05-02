Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,476. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.