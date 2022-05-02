Insider Buying: Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys A$13,362.51 in Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$13,362.51 ($9,613.32).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Investment alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$31,582.46 ($22,721.19).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$73,276.91 ($52,717.20).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Future Generation Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.