Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$134,640.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,640.00 ($96,863.31).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.58 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,790.00 ($97,690.65).
- On Thursday, April 21st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.79 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,860.00 ($99,179.86).
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.25 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,450.00 ($95,287.77).
- On Thursday, April 14th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.42 ($9.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,200.00 ($96,546.76).
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.34 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,350.00 ($95,935.25).
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.89 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,880.00 ($99,913.67).
- On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.34 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($95,971.22).
- On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,330.00 ($100,956.83).
- On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.21 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($102,258.99).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.
About Eagers Automotive (Get Rating)
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.