Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.96

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 157717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.