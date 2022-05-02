Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.86. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 434,037 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $569.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.