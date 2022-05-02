Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Cap Hits $796,136.93

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $796,136.93 and approximately $282,747.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

