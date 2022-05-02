INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VATE stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. INNOVATE has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in INNOVATE in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of INNOVATE by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

