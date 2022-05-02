Impossible Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,390.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,390.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00215885 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00437711 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 279.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,122.21 or 1.92646124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

