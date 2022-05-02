Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$65.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$66.27.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

