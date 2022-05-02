Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $48.21. 15,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,159. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 542,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

