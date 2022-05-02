Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.43. 28,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 542,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

