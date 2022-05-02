iMe Lab Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $510,852.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.