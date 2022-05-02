Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $110,447.84 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.51 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Illumina by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

