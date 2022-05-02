Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $40,664,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.95. 49,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

