IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 5,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 987,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $750.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.