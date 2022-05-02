Idle (IDLE) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idle (IDLE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Idle has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $18,437.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,465 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

