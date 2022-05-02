Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,889.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,889.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.27 or 0.07347907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.