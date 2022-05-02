Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Hyve has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $3.00 million and $303,344.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

