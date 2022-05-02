HYCON Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $465,781.44 and approximately $39,301.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001366 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045089 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

