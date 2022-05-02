Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 46.2% in April

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.56. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

