Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 598,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

