HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 348.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.84. 6,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,233. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.11 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

