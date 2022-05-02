H&R Block, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,469. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,932 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.