HoDooi Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

