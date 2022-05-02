HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.50

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 243346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

