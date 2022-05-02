HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,394.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $8,394.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

