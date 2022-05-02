Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.800-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.250-$4.750 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

