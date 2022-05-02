Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 306,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,120,110 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

