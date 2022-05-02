Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.