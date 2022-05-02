Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.28. 57,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,682,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

