Head to Head Contrast: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) vs. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.82%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.18%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32%

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 791.46 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 2.91 $4.95 million $0.45 12.69

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems; Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE used for real time monitoring of cable installations for offshore wind projects; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

