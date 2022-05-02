Head to Head Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 11 0 3.00 Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $42.64, indicating a potential upside of 103.32%. Globant has a consensus price target of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -13.79% -26.35% -7.99% Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 5.41 -$56.24 million ($0.57) -36.79 Globant $1.30 billion 6.98 $96.07 million $2.29 94.32

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

