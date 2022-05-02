Head to Head Analysis: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yalla Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 511.25%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 30.24% 27.41% 24.54% DouYu International -5.52% -7.65% -5.88%

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.16 $82.59 million $0.46 8.89 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.40 -$79.23 million ($0.24) -7.37

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats DouYu International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.