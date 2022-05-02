Head to Head Analysis: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) versus Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Verastem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -34.86% -32.26% Verastem -3,468.09% -76.14% -59.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Verastem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$149.29 million ($2.91) -2.89 Verastem $2.05 million 131.79 -$71.20 million ($0.41) -3.54

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and Verastem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.42%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Verastem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS and BRAF mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of VS-6766 with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRASTM which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

