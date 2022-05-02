Haven Protocol Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $887,561.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00006242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.84 or 0.07292167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00258707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.61 or 0.00736053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.28 or 0.00542466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00070030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00307059 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,500,885 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

